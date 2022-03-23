KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially needs a new No. 1 wide receiver.
The Chiefs traded superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Miami's first-, second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Wednesday morning with The Kansas City Star.
ESPN first reported the news.
The deal came together less than an hour after it became publicly known that the Chiefs granted Hill permission to seek a trade. Negotiations on a contract extension stalled after the Chiefs offered Hill "a ton of money" during those talks, according to the source.
ESPN previously reported the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins were the top two teams in pursuit of Hill, and now Hill takes his talents to South Beach. With the trade done, the Dolphins promptly signed Hill to a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed per agent Drew Rosenhaus, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Hill was set to enter the final year of a three-year, $54 million contract he signed in 2019, and the Chiefs hoped to extend his tenure by making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the game. Under his most recent contract with the Chiefs, Hill was slated to earn a base salary of $3.4 million in 2022 and was due a roster bonus of $16.5 million.
The news about Hill comes after the Green Bay Packers sent two-time All-Pro wide receiver Devante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for first- and second-round picks in next month's draft. After the trade, Adams signed a reported five-year deal worth up to $141.2 million, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.
With the trade of Hill, Kansas City's offense suffers a tremendous blow.
Hill joined the Chiefs in 2016 as a fifth-round pick and quickly developed into one of the NFL's top deep threats. The Chiefs made good use of his blazing speed within coach Andy Reid's West Coast offense, and Hill and Mahomes became an elite duo.
Since Mahomes became a full-time starter in 2018, Hill has produced 4,854 yards and 43 touchdowns on 343 catches, garnering two All-Pro honors and four straight Pro Bowl selections.
Through six seasons in Kansas City, Hill has totaled 479 catches for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns, adding five touchdowns as a returner. He is a three-time All-Pro and has been named to six straight Pro Bowls in a Chiefs uniform.
The Chiefs' offense without Hill will have a drastically different look this fall. While the Chiefs recently signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, only Mecole Hardman returns from last year's 53-player active roster. Josh Gordon, who appeared in 12 games in 2021, finished the regular season on the Chiefs' practice squad.
The Chiefs are doing their due diligence at the wide receiver position by reportedly bringing in Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a free-agent visit, according to the NFL Network. Valdes-Scantling spent the past four seasons with the Packers, totaling 123 catches for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Chiefs on Tuesday signed receiver Corey Coleman, a former first-round pick with the Cleveland Browns.
Neither of those players, though, can come close to replacing Hill in the Chiefs' offense.
