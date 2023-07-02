North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Periods of rain. High 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.