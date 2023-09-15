MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Wide receiver River Cracraft was the first player Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel signed after being named to the job in February 2022.
The 28-year-old Cracraft, who was undrafted out of Washington State in 2017 and then cut 14 times, earned McDaniel’s respect when the two were together in San Francisco the previous two seasons.
“Mike and I go back, for sure,” said Cracraft, a 6-foot, 198-pound four-year veteran.
“I didn’t really play much in San Francisco on offense. I’d like to think Mike saw me in practice, and saw the success I was having and how well I was on top of the offense, and I’d like to think that’s one of the reasons I’m here.”
He’s right about that. He’s also right that it’s just one of the reasons he’s on the Dolphins.
McDaniel shares a bond with Cracraft that goes beyond the field.
McDaniel respects the “fortitude” Cracraft showed in continuing to chase his NFL dream.
“I’ve had a lot of people tell me that I couldn’t do a lot of things,” McDaniel said. “Generally, whatever I’m doing the first time, people see me and they’re like, ‘You can’t do that,’ whatever it is.
“So there’s a place in my heart for it.”
But don’t think Cracraft, who had a 1-yard touchdown reception in last week’s 36-34 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, is on scholarship with the Dolphins because of McDaniel.
Cracraft, who spent the first three games on the practice squad last season before being promoted to the 53-man roster, is legit.
Cracraft played 27 snaps (40%) against the Chargers.
He had three receptions for 40 yards, including a 24-yarder, against the Chargers. He was targeted five times, tied for third-most on the team.
Last season Cracraft totaled nine receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Eight of those nine receptions were for a first down. One of his touchdowns, a 2-yarder, was the first of the four touchdowns the Dolphins scored in that magical fourth quarter at Baltimore in that rousing come-from-behind 42-38 road victory.
He also returns punts and kickoffs.
So, as you can see, Cracraft has earned his roster spot and playing time.
And he’s done it largely by being an accomplished run blocker.
Cracraft is the best blocker among the wide receivers, and that’s meaningful in the Dolphins’ offense.
Credit Cracraft for recognizing that role and seizing an opportunity.
“There’s always been a blocking receiver in this offense going back to Atlanta with (wide receiver) Mo Sanu,” Cracraft said.
McDaniel, as it turns out, was an offensive assistant in Atlanta in 2016, Sanu’s first season there.
Cracraft has watched a lot of tape of Sanu.
“I love Mo,” he said. “And seeing how important of a role he had, and the role he created himself in the pass game by earning it in the run game, is something I just respected.”
Wide receiver Trent Sherfield handled the blocking role for the Dolphins last season. But he signed with Buffalo during free agency.
“With his departure there’s kind of a window this year of who’s going to step up in that role,” Cracraft said, “and I wanted to be that guy.”
He’s that guy, for sure.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle calls him “Reliable Riv.”
“He’s just someone with a good personality,” Waddle said. “Riv doesn’t talk too much but he talks. You can have a conversation.”
The Dolphins’ wide receivers had a friendly competition during training camp that entailed splitting up into two teams and competing against one another with the stakes being dinners.
Waddle and Tyreek Hill were team captains.
They had a draft.
Cracraft was Hill’s first-round pick.
“The rules were impact plays, impact blocks, and knowing the assignment each and every play,” Hill said, “and River, the reason why he’s on the team is because he’s a smart guy who knows where to line up at every position and he’s going to make every impact block.”
In the bigger picture, McDaniel could say the same thing about Cracraft.
©2023 South Florida Sun Sentinel. Visit at sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
