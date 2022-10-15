LEXINGTON, Ky. — For just the second time in seven games, Kentucky football had both Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez on the field together for Saturday.
With both offensive stars available, the No. 22 Wildcats overcame a sloppy first half to record their second win over a ranked opponent this season with a 27-17 victory over No. 16 Mississippi State. With the victory, Kentucky remained alive in the SEC East race in advance of a much-needed off week before a trip to undefeated Tennessee.
Playing in his third game since completing a four-game suspension, Rodriguez rushed 30 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Levis, who missed last week’s loss to South Carolina with a foot injury, returned to the field to complete 17 of 23 passes for 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception despite playing without leading receiver Tayvion Robinson, who was sidelined by a leg injury.
Kentucky’s defense held a Mississippi State offense averaging 461 yards and 38.5 points per game entering the weekend to just 225 yards and 10 points. Star Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, who broke the SEC record for completion percentage in a game with at least 30 attempts against Kentucky a year ago, was held to 68% for 203 yards and one touchdown and one interception.
Kentucky moved to 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in SEC play with the win. The Wildcats return to action on Oct. 29 at Tennessee.
The tone for a sloppy first half from Kentucky was set with two offside penalties against the defense before Mississippi State had snapped the ball on the game’s opening drive. By halftime, Kentucky had been flagged for 10 penalties for 69 yards.
All four of Kentucky’s first-half drives reached Mississippi State territory, but the Wildcats totaled just three points with a 28-yard field goal just before halftime.
Kentucky’s defense kept the Wildcats in the game, holding a Mississippi State offense that had scored at least 39 points in five of six games this season to just three points in the first half.
There were tense moments for Kentucky early in the third quarter when Levis was sent to the locker room with what appeared to be a left shoulder injury after he was hit while throwing a 33-yard completion to freshman wide receiver Barion Brown. With Levis out, Kentucky’s drive stalled, ending with a 37-yard Matt Ruffolo field goal.
Mississippi State quickly answered with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, converting a fourth-and-goal play at the 1-yard line with a pass from Rogers to wide receiver Austin Williams. As Mississippi State kicked the extra point, Levis sprinted out of the locker room onto the sideline to a loud roar from the crowd.
With Levis back at quarterback, Kentucky rode Rodriguez for seven consecutive carries. His success ended with a third-down attempt deep in the red zone, but Levis hit walk-on wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down to retake the lead.
Kentucky’s defense forced a punt on the following drive. The Wildcats then jumped out to a two-score lead with a 16-yard touchdown run from Rodriguez. The Rodriguez touchdown was setup by a 31-yard gain on third-and-8 on the previous play when Levis found running back JuTahn McClain on a check down while being hit. McClain caught the short pass and eluded several defenders to reach the red zone.
The Wildcats looked on the verge of putting the game out of reach when a shanked punt from Mississippi State gave them the ball at the Bulldogs 45-yard line to start their next drive, but Levis threw an interception that was returned 59 yards for a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 attempt at a screen pass. Rodriguez did not touch the ball for Kentucky on the four-play drive.
Levis and Kentucky quickly calmed the nerves of the Kroger Field crowd with a 50-yard pass to redshirt freshman Dekel Crowdus on the next drive that setup a 7-yard touchdown run from Rodriguez to stretch the lead back to 10 points. Super senior linebacker DeAndre Square then sealed the victory with an interception
Player of the Game
Levis deserves plenty of praise for playing through obvious pain in the second half, but it was Rodriguez who carried Kentucky to this victory. UK coaches clearly made it a priority to ride their workhorse running back early and often. The go-ahead third quarter drive that featured seven consecutive Rodriguez runs was reminiscent of the Benny Snell era for Kentucky. Included in that drive was a 47-yard carry. With his banner night, Rodriguez became the fourth player in Kentucky history to rush for 3,000 yards in his career.
Turning point
With Levis in the locker room and Mississippi State driving for its first touchdown of the game in the third quarter, things looked bleak for Kentucky. But as Levis sprinted back to the sideline, the crowd received a needed jolt of energy. Levis did not do much on the following drive as Kentucky rode Rodriguez, but he made the play when needed with a perfect throw to Lewis through traffic in the end zone to convert a fourth down and give Kentucky back the lead.
Key stat
In Kentucky’s first six games, the Wildcats totaled no more than 121 rushing yards. Against Mississippi State, the Wildcats ran 47 times for 239 yards. The Wildcats also surrendered a season-low one sack.
