SALEM, N.H. — A few hundred people listened and cheered as Republican presidential hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke and answered questions at a town hall meeting Wednesday at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge.
Christie told the crowd he became discouraged as he watched the Republican presidential field take shape.
“It was clear to me that no one in this race was willing to tell you the truth,” he said.
Christie fielded questions from the crowd, including his stance on everything from mental health, schools, religion and Ukraine. He also addressed matters such as inflation and an increasing anger throughout the country.
Christie’s “tell it like it is” persona drove some voters to the town hall to show their support and was the reason others on the fence wanted to hear from him.
Independent and Libertarian voters came out to hear from the candidate they said they believe will give former President Donald Trump a fight for the Republican nomination.
Christie took jabs at Trump to the delight of the crowd, only a day after the former president spoke in Windham. Christie emphasized the moral responsibility of being president that he said Trump did not assume.
“How long are we going to make excuses of him?” Christie asked the audience.
Some independents said they are leaning Republican because they are not happy with the Democratic Party or have changed party affiliation in the last few years.
Other voters said they have put their support in Christie, for now, because of his “tell it like it is” persona.
Tom Eastman of Salem is an independent who wanted to see what Christie had to say to the community.
“As a Republican candidate, I think he has more of an appeal to independents and Democrats than any of the other Republican candidates,” Eastman said.
Eastman also said Christie seems like an honest candidate and is “not like Trump.”
Karen Pantano of Windham, who is also an independent, said she typically does not vote Republican but wanted to hear from Christie because she found him interesting.
“I like that he has the courage to say what he wants to say,” she said.
“I also wanted to support that he needs to get raised up a little bit in his numbers,” Pantano said.
Although she lives in Windham where Trump appeared Tuesday, Pantano made it clear she stayed away.
Libertarian Bryan Winter of Methuen said he felt Christie is a mostly honest candidate – but attended the town hall to be the judge.
He also didn’t like the turn of the Republican Party when Trump was elected.
Winter said he looks at the character of an individual and that person’s sense of right and wrong when voting and not so much at a candidate’s policies. In 2020, he voted for President Joe Biden because he felt he had raw American values.
“I like what Chris Christie has to say,” Winter said. “I think he is picking the right fights.”
