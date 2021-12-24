ATKINSON — Atkinson Congregational Church will host a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. in person and online. Christmas inspired messages, music and a candlelight component will be featured. In person attendees are asked to wear face masks. Online attendees may join the service through a link via atkinsoncc.org. For more information, contact the church at 603-362-5519 or send an e-mail to office@atkinsoncc.org.
Plaistow Community YMCA welcomes new board members
PLAISTOW— The Plaistow Community YMCA recently welcomed three new board members.
They are: Sharon Boyle, who has lived in Atkinson for over 30 years and has donated her time and services over the years to better the opportunities for others; Julie Hazelton, who has been a lifelong resident of the area, growing up in Atkinson, and is now a teacher in Plaistow, and Dean Zanello, a senior technology specialist for TRSD and the Cable Coordinator for the town of Plaistow.
“I am excited to work with Sharon, Julie, and Dean to move our YMCA forward and continue to develop innovative ways to foster youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility,” said Tracy Fuller, regional executive director.
Those interested in serving on the board or a committee, contact Tracy Fuller at fullert@northshoreymca.org.
Former Haverhill woman releases first novel
HAVERHILL — Kim (Agurkis) Catron, a former Haverhill resident, recently released her debut novel, “Threshing of Straw,” which she said won the Ohio Writers Association Great Novel Contest of 2020 and was just published. The book is available online as an Ebook and in paperback through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Powells and other online sellers. Visit her online at kimcatron.com.
Asian restaurant opens in Bradford
HAVERHILL — Gourmet House Asian Cuisine recently opened at 115 S. Main St. in Bradford. The restaurant replaces Sky Dragon Chinese restaurant, which operated at the site for years.