North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.