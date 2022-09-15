FILE - Forever Sure, with jockey Brian J. Hernandez Jr., crosses the finish line on the turf in a horse race at Ellis Park in Henderson, Ky., July 4, 2013. Churchill Downs Inc. has agreed to buy Ellis Park for $79 million in cash. The deal announced Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, with Enchantment Holdings LLC includes Churchill Downs assuming Ellis Park's opportunity to build a track extension facility in Owensboro.