FC Cincinnati (2-0-1) vs. Chicago Fire (0-1-1)
Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago +152, FC Cincinnati +170, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into a matchup with the Chicago Fire after securing two straight shutout wins.
The Fire put together a 10-15-9 record overall during the 2022 season while finishing 6-6-5 in home games. The Fire averaged 1.1 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.
Cincinnati finished 12-9-13 overall and 7-5-7 on the road in the 2022 season. Cincinnati scored 64 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 56.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Justin Reynolds (injured), Sergio Oregel (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured).
Cincinnati: Stiven Jimenez (injured), Santiago Arias (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
