North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.