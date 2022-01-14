Officials are hoping tens of thousands of rapid COVID-19 tests will be delivered to the cities of Lawrence and Methuen this coming week as the omicron variant continues an uptick in infection levels.
Lawrence is awaiting the delivery of the 140,000 test kits it ordered, with 20,000 of those kits going to the Lawrence Public Schools. The city has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state, which has contributed to high student and teacher absences this month.
Officials want to distribute the remainder of the tests in Lawrence in accordance with Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines so they potentially qualify for reimbursement, said Frank Bonet, chief to staff to Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena.
"We are putting together a plan now," said Bonet of the test distribution.
The 20,000 tests given to the school department will hopefully be handled out prior to February school vacation, Bonet said.
At a minimum, Bonet said he hopes 74,000 of the ordered kits will arrive in the coming week.
Meanwhile, Methuen worked in partnership with the towns of Dracut and Tyngsborough to purchase 16,000 of the rapid test kits to distribute to residents, said City Council President D.J Beauregard.
An emergency special meeting was held in early January between the three towns of expedite the test orders from iHealth Labs, Inc. in Sunnyvale, California, he said.
"The mayor informed us that they should be arriving with approximately 10 days from the approval of the agreement, which would mean we should expect them some time early this week," Beauregard said.
It's unclear what Lawrence's final cost for the rapid tests will be. Methuen's projected bill from iHealth Labs for both the kits and shipping is $81,058, according to a purchase order.
The combined purchase for the three towns for 45,360 tests is $229,800, according to the order.
The municipal test orders coincide with the scrambling underway among individuals and parents to obtain the rapid tests for themselves. The tests are difficult to find for purchase at local pharmacies and stores and when they are in stock, the tests sell out quickly.
This week, Gov. Charlie Baker also announced the state will be distributing more than 26 million rapid tests over the next three months.
Details are still being worked out, but Baker said the public schools and childcare facilities will be prioritized in the distribution of the at-home tests.
“We expect we’ll see a regular supply over the next several months,” Baker said at a Statehouse briefing Tuesday. “Our two priorities are K-12 schools and child care.”
Baker then also said he activated another 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to help overwhelmed hospitals deal with staffing shortages.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this week offered guidance for when Americans should use tests — which were in short supply as Americans traveled and saw family during the busy holiday season.
“Americans should take a test when they have symptoms that appear to be COVID-19,” she said, including fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory symptoms and muscle aches. She also said they should test after known exposure to the virus, generally five days after being exposed, or earlier as part of test-to-stay protocols in schools and workplaces.
“Certainly if you’re going to gather with family, if you’re going to a gathering where people are immunocompromised or where they’re elderly or where you have people who might be unvaccinated or poorly protected from a vaccine that might be an opportunity you want to test,” Walensky added.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
