METHUEN - Credit rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P) recently reported that Methuen’s general obligation bond rating has been elevated to “AA-, with a stable outlook."
The new classification puts Methuen in the top tier of S&P's bond rating scale. The city’s bond rating was also increased in November 2021.
Mayor Neil Perry praised Maggie Duprey, the city’s chief administrative and financial officer (CAFO), for her work to enhance Methuen’s financial standing.
“It takes a multitude of partners to move forward,” he said. "But without the overall financial blueprint and leadership provided by CAFO Duprey for improved control and planning, these partners, from the mayor to department heads to city councilors, could not have taken the necessary steps to do so.”
Perry also said the city has continued to thrive despite the hardships inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To achieve this rating with the uncertainty of the pandemic still hovering about is a gratifying feat," he said. "I look forward to continuing this good work for our citizens.”
S&P representatives said they were most impressed with Methuen’s financial management policies, solid residential tax base as well as the city’s elevated reserves and cash balances.
“We believe the CAFO and subsequent changes to the management environment directly led to improvements in the city's financial position and are likely to result in continued financial balance,” they said.
Methuen has continued to make financial strides since December 2018 when a series of unexpected expenditures from the School Department reduced the city’s reserves down to approximately $599,000.
In response, the city submitted a Home Rule Petition to borrow $4 million from the state. Although the petition was approved, the state required Methuen to hire a CAFO and Duprey was chosen to fill that position in April 2019. Under her leadership, financial reporting was consolidated and new tools were put in place to manage the city’s money.
From the original $4 million that was borrowed from the state, approximately $2.9 million is still outstanding. This represents four percent of the city’s $69 million debt. However, it is expected that the outstanding notes will be paid down by fiscal year 2029.
“We believe the CAFO and subsequent changes to the management environment directly led to improvements in the city's financial position and are likely to result in continued financial balance,” said S&P representatives, adding that revenue from the city’s meals excise tax has been used to bolster the Stabilization Fund. “In our opinion, the city is largely self-reliant in its financial affairs.”
Council Chairman David Beauregard said he was pleased that Methuen was recognized by one of the nation’s leading credit agencies.
“It's a testament to the sound management of our city's resources,” he said. “Two bond rating upgrades from one of the largest credit rating agencies roughly six months apart certainly don't happen by accident.”
Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro thanked Methuen’s residents and business owners for their allegiance during the past four years.
“The residents and business owners of Methuen deserve the credit for our increased bond rating,” she said. “They have been advocating since 2018 for our government to turn things around.”
