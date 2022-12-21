LAWRENCE — More than 70 senior citizens were served up pancakes, bacon, bananas and pastries during an annual holiday breakfast this week.
Police, firefighters and city employees were the volunteer manpower for the event.
They cooked, served and went table to table delivering coffee and orange juice from 7 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at The Center on Haverhill Street.
"Anyone who hears about it is welcome to attend," said Lawrence Firefighter Juan "Manny" Gonzalez, who volunteered at the event again this year.
"We love it. We look forward to doing it. It's a just a good feeling overall," said Gonzalez of himself and the other volunteers.
With just one phone call, Gonzalez said he had more than 15 firefighters ready to volunteer their time cooking.
City assessor Alexcy Vega and his wife, Nardy Vega, worked in the kitchen cooking alongside firefighters.
And Police Chief Roy Vasque and Lawrence police officers worked the front of the house mingling with breakfast diners.
The volunteers get back so much in appreciation from those who attend, Gonzalez said.
"There are so many beautiful people in this city and so much potential in this city," he said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.