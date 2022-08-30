FILE - Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark answers a question at a press conference in their offices in New York, Friday, March 11, 2022. The Major League Baseball Players Association is attempting to unionize minor leaguers, reversing decades of opposition. The players' association said Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, it is circulating union authorization cards among players with minor league contracts to form a separate bargaining unit from the big leaguers.