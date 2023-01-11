UT Martin Skyhawks (10-7, 2-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (10-7, 2-2 OVC)
Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces the UT Martin Skyhawks after Jr. Clay scored 22 points in Tennessee State's 60-57 win against the Lindenwood Lions.
The Tigers are 8-2 in home games. Tennessee State averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.
The Skyhawks are 2-2 in conference games. UT Martin leads the OVC with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Chris Nix averaging 6.0.
The Tigers and Skyhawks match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clay is averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.
Jordan Sears is averaging 10.8 points for the Skyhawks. Parker Stewart is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.
Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.