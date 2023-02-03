Tennessee State Tigers (13-11, 5-6 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-17, 3-8 OVC)
Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Jr. Clay scored 23 points in Tennessee State's 80-76 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.
The Panthers have gone 5-6 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 1-0 in one-possession games.
The Tigers are 5-6 against conference opponents. Tennessee State scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Cameron Haffner is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.
Clay is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Dedric Boyd is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.
Tigers: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
