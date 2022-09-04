METHUEN — Growing up on the banks of the Merrimack River, Rocky Morrison had a front row seat to the score of environmental problems plaguing the 115-mile waterway.
In 2004, he decided to take serious action and founded the Clean River Project, a non-profit organization at 1022 Riverside Dr.
With the Merrimack being such a large target for pollution, making progress has been a daunting task.
“It’s a lack of caring,” Morrison said of the years of contamination.
He said a substantial amount of pollution comes from Combined Sewer Overflows (CSOs), particularly after large rainstorms. Although they violate the Clean Water Act, CSOs are still permitted to operate under consent agreements with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
However, social media platforms have allowed the organization to shed light on the dire condition of the river, which provides drinking water to more than half a million Merrimack Valley residents.
“After 18 years, we have more eyes on the river,” said Morrison. “We’re a big part of the river, keeping it clean.
In 2020, an individual, known only as the Mattress Bandit, threw more than 30 mattresses into the river from a bridge on Rt. 110 in Haverhill. Although the person was never officially identified, exposure through social media and various news outlets put an end to that particular problem.
“The person stopped, they knew they were being looked at,” said Kristin Bachmann, office manager of the Clean River Project.
Also in 2020, the organization removed 67 abandoned homeless encampments and more than 7,400 hypodermic needles along the shoreline in Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill.
“That was a huge undertaking,” said Bachmann.
In addition, 84 cars have been pulled from the depths since 2005. Three more vehicles are slated to be pulled out later this month. One of them is submerged in 20 feet of water just before the Interstate 93 overpass in Methuen.
Bachmann said it typically takes two to three days to pull a car out of the river. Once a vehicle is found using Sonar, the location is marked with a buoy. A team of divers then goes down to ensure that the car can be pulled out in one piece. If so, they will powerwash the vehicle and use lift bags to bring it to the surface.
Overall, the organization removes approximately 100 tons of trash from the river each year. Bachmann said the Clean River Project recycles everything that comes out, thus setting it apart from similar organizations.
The Clean River Project also has seven custom-built boats that are used during clean up events as well as a series of booms which are always in use.
“This collects everything floating on the surface,” said Bachmann, adding that a larger boat, known as the River Monster, is used exclusively to clean out the booms.
Looking back through history, the river was once home to Merrimack Park. Opened in 1921, the attraction rivaled the size of Canobie Lake Park. The trademark feature of Merrimack Park was the wooden roller coaster that towered 200 feet over the river. However, the park was destroyed by the Great Flood of 1936 which caused the river to rise by 68 feet — 10 feet higher than the Mother’s Day Flood that occurred in 2006. A few concrete pillars are all that remains of the roller coaster.
The concrete footings of a dance hall that was destroyed by fire can also be seen behind Muddy Waters Pub & Restaurant.
In addition to environmental clean ups, the Clean River Project also hosts boat tours.
The final educational tour of the season will be held on Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. A $25 donation is requested per person. The remaining live music tours will be held on Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. and on Sept. 25 and 5 p.m. A $35 donation is requested per person. Please call 978-857-6680 for reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.