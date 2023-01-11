Campbell Fighting Camels (6-10, 1-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-7, 3-1 Big South)
Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -1.5; over/under is 132
BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Ricky Clemons scored 21 points in Campbell's 58-55 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.
The Spartans are 6-0 in home games. South Carolina Upstate ranks ninth in the Big South with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 3.3.
The Fighting Camels have gone 1-3 against Big South opponents. Campbell ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 33.1% from deep. Wesley Johnson leads the Fighting Camels shooting 100% from 3-point range.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmir Langlais is averaging 7.2 points for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.
Clemons is shooting 52.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Fighting Camels. Joshua Lusane is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.
Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.