Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and defensive analyst Wes Goodwin were promoted to the Tigers' respective offensive and defensive coordinator positions, among other staffing changes approved by the university's compensation committee Tuesday.
Safeties coach Mickey Conn will also serve as the co-defensive coordinator.
Each coach earned a three-year contract. Streeter's annual salary will be $925,000, Goodwin's will be $850,000 and Conn's $800,000.
Streeter, who was a quarterback for the Tigers (1995-99), is in his eighth season with the program, starting as a graduate assistant in 2004 and 2005. He worked with former signal caller Charlie Whitehurst before returning in 2015 as the quarterbacks coach. He coached Deshaun Watson to two Heisman finalists seasons, with Watson becoming the first player in FBS history with at least 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season in 2015.
Goodwin was a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2009 until 2011. He has NFL experience, serving as an assistant to Bruce Arians for three years when he was the Arizona Cardinals' head coach, which included the 2015 season when the Cardinals reached the NFC Championship game and posted a 13-3 regular season record.
"Wesley is one of the best young defensive minds I've had the opportunity to work with," said Arians, who led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a title in Super Bowl LV last season. "He was with my staff for three years in Arizona and I saw him grow defensively, and offensively, that whole time. He has a bright, bright future. One thing is for sure — they are going to be an attacking type of defense and I know he is going to do great things with this opportunity."
In addition to the coordinator changes, defensive line coach Todd Bates received a promotion to assistant head coach and a three-year deal with a $750,000 salary, while cornerbacks coach Mike Reed will take on the special teams coordinator role as part of a three-year deal at $700,000 annually. Kyle Richardson, who was the Tigers' special assistant to the offense and director of high school relations, was promoted to an on-field role and will coach the tight ends.
"I've always taken a lot of pride in developing our players and developing our team, but I also take a lot of pride in developing our staff," Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said. "Sometimes it's not feasible to promote from within, but these were really easy decisions for me, just like it was an easy decision for me in 2014 to name Tony [Elliott] as the play caller and Jeff [Scott] to be a co-coordinator. ... Moving forward, I am excited and energized by this deserved opportunity for so many members of our staff in new roles. But most of all, I'm happiest for our players. More than anybody, they know what this group of coaches is capable of, and our players' excitement to see them in these roles has been amazing."
The shifts come in the wake of the Tigers losing both of its coordinators in the same week. On Dec. 5, former defensive coordinator Brent Venables was announced as the University of Oklahoma's next head football coach. Five days later, former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott became the University of Virginia head football coach.
Clemson defensive consultant Ted Roof also went to Oklahoma with Venables to serve as the Sooners' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Director of player development Thad Turnipseed also left to become the chief of staff under Venables.
Clemson plays Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando.
