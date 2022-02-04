Clemson Tigers (12-9, 4-6 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 2-8 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces the Clemson Tigers after Michael Devoe scored 30 points in Georgia Tech's 81-66 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-7 at home. Georgia Tech averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers have gone 4-6 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks second in the ACC shooting 38.7% from downtown. Ian Schieffelin paces the Tigers shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devoe is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11 points. PJ Hall is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

