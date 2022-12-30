Cleveland State Vikings (7-7, 2-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-7, 2-1 Horizon)
Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Enoch Cheeks scored 24 points in Robert Morris' 75-70 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.
The Colonials are 4-1 on their home court. Robert Morris is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Vikings have gone 2-1 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is eighth in the Horizon with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Tristan Enaruna averaging 6.4.
The Colonials and Vikings match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Cheeks is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.
Enaruna is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.
Vikings: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
