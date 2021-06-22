Saturday, June 12

Arrest: Sheila A. Jennings, 46, of Haverhill arrested for possession of a Class A substance and a warrant, Andover Street, 11:21 a.m.

Arrest: Ernest J. Doucette, 52, of Hampstead, N.H. arrested for possession of a Class A substance and failure to submit a DNA sample, Andover Street, 11:21 a.m.

Arrest: Erica E. Santana, 41, of Burlington arrested for operating under the influence and marked lanes violations, High Street, 11:12 p.m.

Sunday, June 13

Suspicious activity: Parents reported their child was in possession of their alcohol and posted a photo on Instagram at Central Park when they were not home. Parents picked up child, Bartlet Street, 5:59 p.m.

Monday, June 14

Theft: Wallet, North Main Street, 9:16 a.m.

Theft: River Road, 8:58 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16

Trespassing: Kids on roof, Main Street, 11:16 a.m.

Thursday, June 17

Arrest: Jordan A. Tabarez, 27, of Seekonk, arrested on a warrant.

Friday, June 18

Illegal dumping: Mattress in road, Morton Street, 1:08 p.m.

Theft: Bike, Brookside Drive, 2:24 p.m.

Missing person: Woman reported sister missing, Lock Street, 10:42 p.m.

