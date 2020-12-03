Like many others, the Andover Center for History and Culture switched to online programming at the beginning of the pandemic.
Elaine Clements, the executive director for the organization, thought that meant the center would lose its connections with many people who had not previously engaged via the center's email newsletters, social media or online fundraising.
"This place has been here for 109 years and we don't want the pandemic to do it in," Clements said, speaking about the center in the remaining historic home of Andover. "There are too many unknown stories we haven't tapped into."
Fundraising online has still proven to be a challenge for the center's two capital campaigns — one to replace the wooden roof and another for the garden. However, the center has been able to build its online engagement and even drawn out stories of Andover's history, Clements said.
"We don't know the stories of the people not in the newspapers and the people who were enslaved until we start digging around for them," she said.
And this past year the center has been able to dig for and tell new stories, which has helped the center cultivate more stories, she said.
This past May, Clements wrote a newsletter for the anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, which was when World War II ended in Europe. She quoted from a diary in the center by Hugh Bullock who chronicled his life and had his journal donated to the center.
She told the story of how "everyone was so upset they had to close (Andover’s Tyer Rubber Company) factory because everyone was still so upset there was a war going on in the east," she said. That story sparked an Andover man reading the newsletter to talk to his mother and ask her about the day.
The man wrote back to Clements that his mother, who was in New York City at the time, had a similar reaction.
"Stories like that enrich our lives today," she said, explaining that the center is sharing the stories of people who have gotten through tough times before.
Director of Development Marilyn Helmers' "What's It Wednesdays" newsletter recently featured a story about S&H Green Stamps which featured an Andover family in one of its advertisements.
In mid-November, an Andover woman wrote to the center saying she had recently purchased a painting featured in the advertisement 1959 ad that features Eileen McEvoy, and four of seven children in the living room of their Abbot Street home, Clements said.
"We are providing respite from the constant barrage of the news," she said. "It's been incredibly rewarding for us because we don't normally get the time to research and write."
For more information about the center visit andoverhistoryandculture.org.