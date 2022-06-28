LOS ANGELES — The Clippers and center Ivica Zubac have agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million deal that has no options, according to people familiar with the negotiations but not authorized to speak publicly.
The team held an option that it declined so Zubac could be signed to a longer-term contract.
Zubac, who is 25 and entering his seventh NBA season, has career-best averages of 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 blocks in 76 games.
©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
