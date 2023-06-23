The Clippers selected Kobe Brown, a strong wing player out of Missouri, with the final pick of the first round – No. 30 overall – of the NBA draft on Thursday night.
At 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, Brown not only can score but is an effective rebounder, having averaged 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Tigers last season. He also shot a career-best 45.5% from 3-point range.
His size gives the Clippers a player who can score and defend. He was one of just four players in SEC history to post at least 500 defensive rebounds, 100 steals and 50 blocked shots.
©2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit ocregister.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.