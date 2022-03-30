World Series: Blue Jays over Dodgers
The Toronto Blue Jays have done a remarkable job improving their roster, and after two tough years in which they were more impacted by the pandemic than any other club, the Blue Jays now looked primed to make a serious championship push.
Toronto's lineup is scary, especially with 23-year-old MVP contender Vladimir Guerrero Jr. potentially on the cusp of even greater heights after last year's breakout campaign. The Blue Jays also have a healthy George Springer, traded for star third baseman Matt Chapman and boast talented young players in Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez and Lordes Gurriel Jr.
Pitching-wise, it's hard to find a better group than Toronto's top four of Kevin Gausman, Hyun Jin Ryu, Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi, and with new reliever Yimi Garcia on board the bullpen should be better too. That combination is going to make Toronto a tough out, and that doesn't even factor in the fact that Canada isn't allowing any unvaccinated players to suit up in Toronto, meaning opponents could be without several top players whenever they travel north of the border if they haven't received the vaccine.
The Dodgers' track record speaks for itself, and after falling short against the Braves in last year's NLCS there's no reason why Los Angeles can't get back to the World Series for the fourth time in the last six seasons. A Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series would be a heavyweight matchup for the ages, but even if Toronto doesn't have the playoff experience, this group is built to win.
