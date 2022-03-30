1. Carlos Correa, SS, Twins
Instantly elevates the Twins from a last-place also-ran to one of the most interesting teams in the American League. Correa provides Minnesota with badly needed credibility and will improve the club in ways that can’t be measured by the numbers alone.
2. Max Scherzer, RHP, Mets
Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are two of the best pitchers of their generation, and now they’ll be one of the most fearsome 1-2 combos at the top of a rotation we’ve seen in recent memory. The Mets, who were a mess by the end of last year, now look like a real contender and by all accounts should be a force to be reckoned with.
3. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers
The idea of Freddie Freeman playing anywhere but Atlanta seems bizarre, but there’s no doubt Freeman and the Dodgers are going to be a match made in heaven. With Freeman’s bat and championship pedigree, the Dodgers now boast arguably the best lineup in baseball and should remain a top contender to win the National League pennant.
4. Kevin Gausman, RHP, Blue Jays
Losing the reigning Cy Young Award winner in Robbie Ray to the Seattle Mariners could have been a devastating blow, but by poaching Kevin Gausman from the San Francisco Giants the Blue Jays ensured they’ll remain a top World Series contender. Toronto’s rotation boasts an impressive combination of talent and depth, and Gausman could immediately become a Cy Young contender in his own right upon his arrival in the American League.
5. Trevor Story, INF, Red Sox
After losing Kyle Schwarber to Philadelphia and trading Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers, it was imperative that the Red Sox found some way to replace their production before the new season began. Enter Trevor Story, who was among the last top free agents to sign and who should immediately boost the Red Sox back into championship contention.
