HAVERHILL, Mass. — Police are investigating a reported hazing caught on video involving a Massachusetts high school football team that has already led to a cancelled football season and could result in criminal charges.
The video, which surfaced on Wednesday, shows a young man being dragged across the floor and stripped before a teammate stands over his head in just underwear and performs a lewd act.
Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta notified parents Wednesday that the school department is looking into the incident, has canceled the remainder of the football season — including a much-anticipated Thanksgiving day game, and has suspended the students involved. She also said he has placed members of the coaching team on paid administrative leave. “out of an abundance of caution."
Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing, but police have identified some of the students involved and charges are likely.
He said those identified so far are age 18 or older, meaning they are considered adults in the eyes of the law.
"We are working with the school on identifying others, as multiple people were involved," Pistone said.
Pistone said he is in conversations with the Essex County District Attorney's Office on what those charges may be.
As the video circulated Thursday, parent expressed disgusted at the behavior described.
John Bilodeau, a former high school, college and semi-professional football player, said hazing happens in sports, but not at the level of what he understands occurred among Haverhill High's football players.
"I'm beyond disgusted at what I've heard," Bilodeau said. "I don't care what any coach says. You can't tell me they don't know what's going on in their program."
Bilodeau said his son was harassed and bullied so much while on the Haverhill High football team during his freshman year last year that he didn't want to go to school any more.
"Other players said hurtful and negative stuff to the point where we were fighting about his going to practice," Bilodeau said. "We pulled him out and he's home-schooled now. We don't have to worry about this kind of nonsense anymore."
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini is calling for an outside firm to investigate the incident.
In a statement Fiorentini criticized “the atmosphere and culture that allowed high school boys to allegedly stand around and do nothing while this happened.”
“It is an extremely upsetting incident and concerns me a great deal,” the mayor said. “I am concerned that this happened and concerned by reports that other students stood by and did not intervene.”
The incident comes to light less than a year after another area high school team grabbed national headlines with similar issues.
Less than 20 miles away in Danvers, Massachusetts, a former varsity hockey player, who declined to be named, told authorities and news reporters that teammates there engaged in racist and sexual misconduct during the 2019-2020 season.
In interviews with The Salem News, his account touched on hazing, racism, homophobic and sexual misconduct by the then-varsity Danvers High School hockey team. He said the toxic culture allowed younger players to be bullied and hushed.
Police and the district attorney's office said the unnamed hockey player declined to file a criminal complaint and thus they could not pursue charges.
