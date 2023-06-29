FILE - New Zealand's Jitka Klimkova gestures during an international friendly soccer match against South Korea at Goyang stadium in Goyang, South Korea, on Nov. 30, 2021. Women’s World Cup co-host New Zealand has announced a squad including 10 players who will be playing at the global tournament for the first time. The team was unveiled Friday, June 30, 2023, after head coach Klimkova trimmed the squad from 33 to 23 following a seven-week training camp, the longest in the New Zealand team’s history.