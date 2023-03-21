Kiera Lenihan, Freshman - Had an outstanding season on our JV team. Called up to the Varsity at February Vacation. Scored her first varsity point in the first round game against AB.
Ella Seymour, Sophomore - Only sophomore to make the varsity. Great energy and enthusiasm every day in practice. Watches as much film as any one in the program. A true student of the game.
Michaela Buckley, Junior - She makes everything go for the Lady Warriors. A true Warrior in every sense of the word. The mentally toughest person in our program, who is overwhelmingly positive and cares about her team and teammates more than anything else in the world.
Arissa Dorelas, Junior - Provided valuable minutes off of the bench throughout the year. Great athlete who has the potential to be a lockdown defender in the future.
Gloria Igwe, Junior - One of our most improved players over the course of the year. Has such a positive attitude and willingness to work hard and learned a lot having to battle with Foley, Hanscom and Kobelski in the post every day in practice.
Catherine Lenihan, Junior - Multi-sport athlete at AHS. Captain of the soccer team. Another great defender who helped push our seniors every day in practice.
Cate Margolis, Junior - Returned from a torn ACL suffered her sophomore year. Came every day with a willingness to learn and to work hard. She might be the best pure shooter in the program.
Madeline Osborne, Junior - Came every day with a smile on her face and played with great energy and enthusiasm every time she stepped on the court. Also, the leader of all celebrations on the bench during our state tournament run.
Ella Vidoni, Junior - Had a great regular season and an unbelievable post-season. Saved her best for the biggest moments of the season. Instrumental in the comeback against Wachusett and made some huge shots in the final against Bishop Feehan. Bright future ahead!
Anna Foley, Senior - One of the greatest players to ever play at AHS. She leaves behind an incredible legacy and her actions speak volumes about who she is as a leader, a teammate and a person. Everything she did was always about the team first, but when we needed her the most she always came through in the biggest moments. She embodies everything that we want in a Lady Warrior.
Amelia Hanscom, Senior - We would not be nearly as successful without all of her contributions on and off the court. Made big plays throughout her career whenever we needed something to happen. She exhibits outstanding character, determination and perseverance and had an amazing 4-year career at AHS and will have a great career at Colby as well.
Marissa Kobelski, Senior - The Heart and Soul of our team. She has enthusiasm, energy and positivity that is second to none. She is an amazing leader, teammate and role model for everyone here at AHS and in the town community. So proud of everything she has accomplished and all of her contributions to our program.
Ari White, Senior - She is about the team, the team, the team. She did anything and everything necessary for the team to be successful. She was a superstar in her role and made many individual sacrifices to make sure our team achieved greatness. Also made some huge defensive plays in the state final against Bishop Feehan.
Kathleen Yates, Senior - Filled any role that was necessary on the team. She was a defensive superstar (especially in the State Final) but made offensive plays when she had to. You will not find a better person, who is as caring, compassionate and with such amazing character. She has grown into an unbelievable leader and role model.
