FILE - New York Jets' Elijah Moore is shown before a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore was excused from practice by the team to attend to a personal matter involving his family. Moore wasn’t seen during the early portion of practice Thursday , Oct. 20, 2022, that reporters can watch. Coach Robert Saleh briefly updated reporters on the sideline on the reason for Moore’s absence without providing further details.