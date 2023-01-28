Old Dominion Monarchs (12-9, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-11, 4-5 Sun Belt)
Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -1.5; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts the Old Dominion Monarchs after Antonio Daye Jr. scored 23 points in Coastal Carolina's 75-69 loss to the James Madison Dukes.
The Chanticleers are 7-4 on their home court. Coastal Carolina averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Monarchs are 4-5 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Henry Abraham is averaging 5.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Chanticleers. Josh Uduje is averaging 12.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.
Tyreek Scott-Grayson is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 14.4 points. Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 49.8% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.
LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.
Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
