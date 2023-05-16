ARLINGTON, Texas — On Sunday night, in an empty Globe Life Field, Cody Bradford stood on the mound with his wife, Madi, and tried to visualize making his major league debut for his hometown team.
Sometimes, the visualization just doesn’t look the same as the reality, though.
For one, Bradford, from Aledo, had grown up dreaming of pitching on the mound at the outdoor park across the street. For another, he didn’t count on the Atlanta Braves ruining things by deciding to break out of their recent offensive slump with some good old-fashioned bat thumping of a couple of anxious mistakes over the heart of the plate.
The Braves hit a pair of homers in five innings against Bradford in a 12-0 win. He shouldn’t feel too bad. Cole Ragans, who followed him into the game, gave up another pair.
“It’s not how anybody dreams about their debut,” Bradford said. “But I got an amazing opportunity to pitch in front of family friends for my hometown team.”
Bradford, an extreme command pitcher, walked the first batter of the game, Ronald Acuña. He gave up a pair of homers in a four-batter span in the second, including a 453-foot laser to Acuña. He walked the No. 9 hitter to start the fifth inning and gave up a pair of back-to-back doubles to put himself in a six-run hole.
But there was another perspective, too. In that one, he gave the Rangers what they most needed, an extra day of rest for the rest of the starting rotation.
In a stretch of 13 straight games, the Rangers wanted to build in an extra day of rest for their hard-working starters. Dane Dunning and Nathan Eovaldi will each have five days when they go to the mound for the final two games of the Atlanta series.
When they designated reliever Ian Kennedy for assignment last week, it opened up a spot on the 40-man roster, just perfect for a guy who had been dominating Triple-A hitters with exceptional command, thanks largely to a cutter he first incorporated late last year. Bradford, 25, had put together a 0.91 ERA in seven starts at Round Rock.
“He’s earned it, first of all,” GM Chris Young said. “He put himself in a position to be considered. And I think this is also a way for us to really look at the rotation and set these guys up for success by giving them a little bit extra rest. At certain points, we’re going to do that. Their workloads have been high over the last couple of weeks, and we just got back from a pretty good road trip where they got tested a little bit. Giving them an extra day off, a little blow before their next one is not going to hurt.”
The inference is that this was a one-off deal for Bradford. He could be sent back to Round Rock as early as Tuesday when Corey Seager could be activated from the IL. But it’s likely not going to be the last time he pitches in Arlington. And so it was a learning experience from start to finish for him.
Told of the impending callup on Saturday, he immediately called his parents, who were on their way to watch his sister, Lindsey, compete in her first triathlon. On Sunday, he and Madi, whom he met at Baylor, toured Globe Life Field in the evening ahead of the team’s return from a 10-day road trip.
Bradford tried to visualize a game plan, but who could blame him if other stuff kept getting in the way. He’d grown up idolizing the Rangers and, in particular, fellow lefty Derek Holland. As a seven-year-old, he played for a little league team named the Rangers. The Rangers wore blue caps, just like the ones he wore as a seven-year-old, on Monday. The hat of the day is the starting pitcher’s choice.
“He was just in awe,” Madi said of their Sunday night experience. “He said ‘It’s like I’m living my childhood dream. It doesn’t feel real’.”
It got real fast enough on Monday. There may have been some occasions when he tipped pitches to a savvy Atlanta lineup. There were times when he missed location, which is his how he makes his living. When he exited the game, he and pitching coach Mike Maddux talked about those mechanical issues in the dugout.
Later in the game, he wandered over to fellow finesse lefty Martín Pérez to talk about Pérez’s own debut. Pérez could relate. In 2012, he gave up four runs to Detroit in two-thirds of an inning to a loaded lineup.
“He said ‘We’re both lefties, we don’t have the velo to beat guys. We have to mix our fastball to all four quadrants of the strike zone.’ It was good stuff to hear.”
It was a learning experience.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.