Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson speaks to reporters at the Prefontaine Classic track meet Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Richardson is in the midst of a comeback in the run-up to the Paris Olympics next summer, after she was denied a chance to run in the Tokyo Games because of a positive drug test for marijuana. She ran a world-best time this season of 10.65 in Budapest but on Saturday she finished fourth in 10.80. Jamaican Shericka Jackson, the second-place finisher at the worlds, won the 100 in 10.70.