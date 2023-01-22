Colgate Raiders (14-7, 8-0 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (10-11, 3-5 Patriot)
Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hits the road against Boston University looking to extend its five-game road winning streak.
The Terriers have gone 6-2 at home. Boston University is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Raiders have gone 8-0 against Patriot opponents. Colgate averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Whyte is averaging 14.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.
Oliver Lynch-Daniels averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc. Tucker Richardson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.
LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.
Raiders: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
