Lafayette Leopards (11-22, 7-11 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (25-8, 17-1 Patriot League)
Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders and the Lafayette Leopards meet in the Patriot League Championship.
The Raiders are 17-1 against Patriot League opponents and 8-7 in non-conference play. Colgate ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tucker Richardson averaging 4.6.
The Leopards are 7-11 against Patriot League teams. Lafayette allows 65.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Raiders. Oliver Lynch-Daniels is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.
Leo O'Boyle is averaging 11.7 points for the Leopards. CJ Fulton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.
Leopards: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.