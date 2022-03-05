Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-18, 10-8 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (21-11, 16-2 Patriot)

, ; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders play in the Patriot Tournament against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Raiders have gone 13-1 in home games. Colgate scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks are 10-8 in Patriot play. Lehigh gives up 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Colgate won 78-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Nelly Cummings led Colgate with 19 points, and Nic Lynch led Lehigh with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cummings is shooting 38.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Raiders. Tucker Richardson is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Evan Taylor averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Lynch is shooting 57.3% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 77.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

