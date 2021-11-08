Northeastern (0-0) vs. Colgate (0-0)
Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Colgate opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Northeastern Huskies. Northeastern went 10-9 last year, while Colgate ended up 14-2.
DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern went 1-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those seven games, the Huskies gave up 75.4 points per game while scoring 63.7 per contest. Colgate went 0-1 in non-conference play, averaging 68 points and giving up 85 per game in the process.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com