FILE - Vanderbilt pitcher Chris McElvain, wearing an electronic signal receiver on his left wrist, throws against Oklahoma State during an NCAA college baseball game, Feb. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. A growing number of college baseball teams are moving away from the tradition of catchers using their fingers and hands for pitch signs. The NCAA this year is allowing teams to have a coach in the dugout press into a keypad numbers corresponding to different pitch types and transmitting the information to a wristband worn by the pitcher.