FILE - Inductee Shelby Jordan, a former linebacker from Washington University in St. Louis, is recognized during the National Football Foundation enshrinement ceremony Aug. 28, 2013, in Atlanta. Jordan, whose spectacular career at Washington earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame and an 11-year NFL career, has died. He was 70. Jordan died on Sept. 9, according to statements released Friday by the College Football Hall of Fame and the New England Patriots. AP Photo/John Amis, File)