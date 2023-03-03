WASHINGTON (AP) — Jack Collins scored 32 points to lead Monmouth over Hampton 100-64 on Friday in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.
Collins added five rebounds and five steals for the Hawks (7-25). Myles Ruth was 4 of 4 shooting and 9 of 10 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Klemen Vuga shot 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.
Russell Dean led the Pirates (8-24) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Marquis Godwin added 11 points for Hampton.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
