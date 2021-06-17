Colome basketball career still blooming

It started about 15 years ago at the Lawrence Boys & Girls Club and last night she was on a court in San Juan, Puerto Rico, representing the Dominican Republic in the AmeriCup Tournament.
Everything in between, well, that’s the rollercoaster part.
From MVP at Proctor Academy, to a scholarship player at James Madison University, to her transfer to the University of Rhode Island and starring as a junior (14.1 points per game), then a grad school year at Syracuse University ending last March due to COVID-19.
After graduating from Syracuse 13 months ago, it appeared to be a good time to move on with her life.
“In fact, technically, I did move on,” said the 24-year-old Colome. “And I want basketball to be a big part of it.”
Colome had options after wrapping up her career a year ago at Syracuse, averaging only 1.6 points playing in half of the games.
“I was hoping to keep playing professionally, if possible, but COVID-19 not only killed our potential March Madness run, but there was no international play at all,” she said.
She returned to Lawrence and decided she was going to wait the pandemic out and play basketball.
Being half-Dominican and half-Puerto Rican, she had heard from both countries about playing for their national programs.
For several months, she worked on her game with Malaquias Canery, a local basketball guy.
Colome joined the Dominican team in El Salvador for a tournament with countries of similar talent, using it to prepare for the AmeriCup Tournament, which included powerhouses like the US, Canada and Brazil.
Colome was named an All-Star after the tournament, which included a 25-point performance in a loss to Puerto Rico.
“I got my confidence back in El Salvador,” she said. “I’d basically been off for two years. Playing a full game as a starter, it was huge for me.”
The AmeriCup has been a tougher ride.
The D.R. team needed to win one game in the tournament, but lost all four, including a 102-39 loss to the US, in which she scored 13 points.
The D.R. then lost to the hosts, Puerto Rico (79-54), and Venezuela (77-66) in the Group B games before playing Canada last night in the single-elimination playoffs.
But Colome did herself proud, ranking second for the Dominicans in scoring at 9.0 points per game entering last night’s tilt with undefeated Canada.
“I want to keep playing and I’ve learned playing against the best competition that I can play with anybody,” she said. “I have to keep improving, but I will. This has been an awakening for me.”
When she returns home to Lawrence next week, she will start the process of beginning another dream related to basketball.
She wants to own her own basketball facility and teach children the game.
“I have property I am looking at on the Lawrence-Methuen line,” said Colome. “I did some coaching of teams, but that’s not really what I want to do. I want to teach the game, one on one. I love working with kids. And I want to be there for Lawrence kids especially, just like they, especially Steve Kelley, were at the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club for me.”
