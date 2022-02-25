Arizona Wildcats (25-2, 15-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 10-8 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona takes on the Colorado Buffaloes after Azuolas Tubelis scored 23 points in Arizona's 97-77 win over the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes are 11-5 in home games. Colorado has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 15-1 in Pac-12 play. Arizona has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 76-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 14. Justin Kier led the Wildcats with 14 points, and KJ Simpson led the Buffaloes with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Walker is averaging 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kerr Kriisa averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 43.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

