Yale Bulldogs (6-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (3-3)
Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Colorado Buffaloes after Matt Knowling scored 22 points in Yale's 73-44 victory over the Vermont Catamounts.
The Buffaloes are 1-0 in home games. Colorado ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by J'Vonne Hadley averaging 3.8.
The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Yale ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 51.7 points while holding opponents to 33.2% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Ethan Wright is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Colorado.
John Poulakidas is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.7 points. Knowling is averaging 20.2 points for Yale.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
