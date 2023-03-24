Colorado Rapids (0-3-1) vs. Austin FC (2-2-0)
Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC -169, Colorado +416, Draw +312; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids seek their first victory of the season when they visit Austin.
Austin finished 16-10-8 overall and 10-3-6 at home last season. Austin scored 65 goals last season, averaging 1.9 per game.
The Rapids finished 11-13-10 overall and 1-11-5 on the road in the 2022 season. The Rapids averaged 1.4 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Julio Cascante (injured).
Rapids: Moise Bombito (injured), Yaya Toure (injured), Jonathan Lewis (injured), Jack Price (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), Diego Rubio (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.