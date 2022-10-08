Colorado Rapids (9-12-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (15-9-6, second in the Western Conference)
Austin, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -131, Colorado +301, Draw +296; over/under is 3.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Dallas 1-0, the Colorado Rapids visit Austin.
Austin is 10-9-6 in Western Conference games. Austin has a +15 goal differential, scoring 60 goals while allowing 45.
The Rapids are 9-12-4 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids are 4-0-0 when they record more than two goals.
The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Austin won the last game 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Maximiliano Urruti has nine goals for Austin. Sebastian Driussi has scored seven goals over the last 10 games.
Diego Rubio has 15 goals and five assists for the Rapids. Gyasi Zardes has three goals over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 3-5-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.
Rapids: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Washington Corozo (injured).
Rapids: Jackson Travis (injured), Yaya Toure (injured), Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
