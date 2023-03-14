Seton Hall Pirates (17-15, 10-10 Big East) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-16, 8-12 Pac-12)
Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Buffaloes and Seton Hall Pirates play in the National Invitation Tournament.
The Buffaloes are 8-12 against Pac-12 opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Colorado ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Luke O'Brien averaging 3.7.
The Pirates are 10-10 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is second in the Big East giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 15.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 16.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.
LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.
Pirates: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
