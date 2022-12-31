San Jose State Spartans (10-4, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (8-6, 0-1 MWC)
Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -8; over/under is 133.5
BOTTOM LINE: Omari Moore and the San Jose State Spartans visit Isaiah Stevens and the Colorado State Rams on Saturday.
The Rams have gone 6-1 in home games. Colorado State is fourth in the MWC scoring 75.7 points while shooting 50.2% from the field.
The Spartans are 1-0 in conference matchups. San Jose State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Rams and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is averaging 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Rams. Patrick Cartier is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.
Moore is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.
Spartans: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
