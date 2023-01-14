Colorado State Rams (9-9, 1-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (12-4, 1-3 MWC)
Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -5.5; over/under is 144
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on the UNLV Rebels after Patrick Cartier scored 23 points in Colorado State's 85-74 overtime loss to the Air Force Falcons.
The Rebels are 6-3 on their home court. UNLV ranks seventh in the MWC in team defense, allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.
The Rams are 1-4 in MWC play. Colorado State is ninth in the MWC allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Harkless is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Rebels. Luis Rodriguez is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.
John Tonje is averaging 13.4 points for the Rams. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.
Rams: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 23.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.