Colorado Avalanche (22-8-2, third in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (23-11-2, first in the Central)
Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators +132, Avalanche -156; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Nashville Predators after Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-3 win over the Kraken.
The Predators are 8-2-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Filip Forsberg with 18.
The Avalanche are 6-3-0 against division opponents. Colorado averages 11.8 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 4.3 goals and 7.4 assists per game.
In their last meeting on Dec. 16, Nashville won 5-2. Forsberg scored two goals for the Predators.
TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 34 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 22 assists. Forsberg has seven goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.
Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 16 goals and has 40 points. Nathan MacKinnon has four goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, six penalties and 16.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .942 save percentage.
Avalanche: 9-1-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.
INJURIES: Predators: Filip Forsberg: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (health protocols).
Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (covid-19).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.